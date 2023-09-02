News More News
ago football Edit

0 Days Until Purdue Football, Jayden Dixon-Veal & Jeffrey M'Ba

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

Jayden Dixon-Veal - Junior

Rancho Cucamonga, California (College of San Mateo)

6-0, 185 Pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projection: In Two Deep of Wide Receivers


Dixon-Veal was a late addition to the Purdue football team via the Junior College route. Jayden had a standout career at San Mateo, opening the eyes of many Division One programs.

Just a few months after committing to Purdue, Jayden finds himself in the two-deep of a power five program that is looking to make some noise under first-year head coach Ryan Walters.

Look for Dixon-Veal to make plays this afternoon.

Jeffrey M'Ba - Junior

Libreville, Gabon (Auburn University)

6-6, 315 Pounds

Defensive Line

2023 Projection: Rotation at Defensive Line

M'ba made his way north after one season at Auburn. The former number-one-ranked junior college player will find his way on the field this afternoon. The game of football is still relatively new to M'ba, as he made his transition to the United States.

M'ba, who is easily the biggest defensive lineman on the Purdue roster has unlimited potential as he continues to learn the game of football.

