0 Days Until Purdue Football, Jayden Dixon-Veal & Jeffrey M'Ba
Jayden Dixon-Veal - Junior
Rancho Cucamonga, California (College of San Mateo)
6-0, 185 Pounds
Wide Receiver
2023 Projection: In Two Deep of Wide Receivers
Dixon-Veal was a late addition to the Purdue football team via the Junior College route. Jayden had a standout career at San Mateo, opening the eyes of many Division One programs.
Just a few months after committing to Purdue, Jayden finds himself in the two-deep of a power five program that is looking to make some noise under first-year head coach Ryan Walters.
Look for Dixon-Veal to make plays this afternoon.
Jeffrey M'Ba - Junior
Libreville, Gabon (Auburn University)
6-6, 315 Pounds
Defensive Line
2023 Projection: Rotation at Defensive Line
M'ba made his way north after one season at Auburn. The former number-one-ranked junior college player will find his way on the field this afternoon. The game of football is still relatively new to M'ba, as he made his transition to the United States.
M'ba, who is easily the biggest defensive lineman on the Purdue roster has unlimited potential as he continues to learn the game of football.
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter