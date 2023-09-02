Dixon-Veal was a late addition to the Purdue football team via the Junior College route. Jayden had a standout career at San Mateo, opening the eyes of many Division One programs.

Just a few months after committing to Purdue, Jayden finds himself in the two-deep of a power five program that is looking to make some noise under first-year head coach Ryan Walters.

Look for Dixon-Veal to make plays this afternoon.