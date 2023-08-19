The last name carries weight on the Purdue Campus. His older brother, is an All-American, a first-round draft pick, and a Super Bowl Champion.

Yanni arrived at Purdue's campus with just as much hype as his older brother. The previous staff bounced him all over the field, the new staff hopes to find him a home playing inside linebacker.

There is no doubt that he can play that role with his great athletic ability. Strength Coach Kiero Small is continuing to build Yanni in the weight room, to get his body ready to play inside the box for a Big Ten Football Team.