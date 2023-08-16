17 Days Until Purdue Football, Arhmad Branch & Christian Gelov
Arhmad Branch - Freshman
Festus, Missouri (Festus HS)
6-0, 180 Pounds
Wide Receiver
2023 Projection: Reserve at Wide Receiver, Possible Return Man
A coaching friend told Associate Head Coach Cory Patterson that he needed to come to see this kid in Missouri. The standout athlete at Festus High School was a little-known commodity in the power five world.
He had offers from FCS programs, some for basketball, as he was the starting point guard for his high school team as well.
But, when Coach Walters and Coach Patterson saw Brach's film, they knew they had to visit. On January 20th, they offered Arhmad, and nine days later he would commit to Purdue.
Branch, who played both offense and defense in high school, was listed as an athlete by Rivals, when he arrived at Purdue, they were not sure if he would be a defensive back or a wide receiver.
The decision was made this summer to give this explosive athlete to Coach Patterson's wide receiver group.
He is an explosive athlete and has track speed. He may not start or contribute right away to the offense, but he could find his way on the field with his special team versatility.
Christian Gelov - Junior (RS)
Noblesville, Indiana (Guerin Catholic High School)
6-0, 175 Pounds
Quarterback
2023 Projection: Reserve at Quarterback
A little know fact about Christian is that he spent an entire year at TCU before heading back to the Boilermaker State.
Christian was a scholarship quarterback at TCU, receiving an offer late, then accepting it shortly after. After a season in the Lone Star State. he decided he wanted to be closer to home, transferring to Purdue.
There was mutual interest between Purdue and Gelov while he was at Gueron Catholic High School, but it never materialized into a scholarship offer. Gelov, who is a walk-on for the Boilermakers, has yet to attempt a collegiate pass.
He will serve as a veteran backup on the roster.
