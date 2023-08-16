A coaching friend told Associate Head Coach Cory Patterson that he needed to come to see this kid in Missouri. The standout athlete at Festus High School was a little-known commodity in the power five world.

He had offers from FCS programs, some for basketball, as he was the starting point guard for his high school team as well.

But, when Coach Walters and Coach Patterson saw Brach's film, they knew they had to visit. On January 20th, they offered Arhmad, and nine days later he would commit to Purdue.

Branch, who played both offense and defense in high school, was listed as an athlete by Rivals, when he arrived at Purdue, they were not sure if he would be a defensive back or a wide receiver.

The decision was made this summer to give this explosive athlete to Coach Patterson's wide receiver group.

He is an explosive athlete and has track speed. He may not start or contribute right away to the offense, but he could find his way on the field with his special team versatility.