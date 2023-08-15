News More News
18 Days Until Purdue Football, Bennett Meredith

Bennett Meredith - Freshman (RS)

Hoover, Alabama (Hoover High School, Arizona State)

6-3, 210 Pounds

Quarterback

2023 Projection: Reserve at Quarterback

Ryan Walters and Graham Harrell hit the portal hard to find a couple of quarterbacks. First, they reeled in the big fish, Hudson Card, the high-profile transfer from Texas.

From there, their eyes turned to depth and the future. Who could be "the guy" after Card graduates or goes pro from Purdue?

The answer to that question is Bennett Meredith, who went to Arizona State for a year after being ranked a consensus 3-star prospect out of high school.

Meredith may not have the mobility that Card has, but he has enough to be serviceable in a system that values that trait. He has a big arm and stands in stature similar to Hudson.

With Card having a couple of years left of eligibility, Meredith can sit behind him and learn. But, he may need to learn quickly, if he is the immediate reserve. You want that guy to be ready at any given time if a disaster happens.

