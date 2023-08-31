Big Ten football officially returns tonight with Nebraska at Minnesota, but Purdue fans have to wait another two days for the Boilers to kickoff. That means we have two No. 2s to introduce today.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - Jr. (RS)

Southfield, MI (Walled Lake HS)

6'2", 200 pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projection: Starter

Is this the year Yaseen breaks out? He has been kind of like Mershawn Rice in that he has shown flashes of the 4-star talent that he had in high school, but injuries have limited him somewhat. He appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2020, then in three games in 2021 before he was hurt. Last season he was out until the Nebraska game, then played in eight games. He caught four passes for 24 yards and even threw a 26-yard pass in the bowl game. Technically, He is the lone player on the roster that has completed a collegiate pass in a Purdue uniform.

This year he has made the top of the depth chart and will start on Saturday. It is a second straight start, as he also started the bowl game against LSU. His best game so far was against Illinois in 2021, where he had three catches for 77 yards. One was an impressive 43 yard grab on a deep route, which is one of those flashes mentioned above. There will be ample opportunities for him to show his skills this year.

Salim Turner-Muhammad - Gr.

Corona, NY (Episcopal HS)

6', 200 pounds

Defensive Back

2023 Projection: Contributor

Our other No. 2 today is a transfer from Stanford who was brought in to provide depth at cornerback. He played in all 12 games last year at Stanford as a reserve and finished the year with eight tackles. In 2021 he played in four games and even had a start. He is a player that was a four-star recruit by several services in the 2020 class, but he was limited due to injury at Stanford.

To show how good Turner-Muhammad was out of high school he was rated the top defensive back in the state of Virginia in 2020 the year after Purdue got 2019 commit Cam Allen. He is now working on a graduate degree at Purdue after being a three-time Pac-12 Honor Roll Selection.