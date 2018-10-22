More ($): Purdue's upset win was big for its recruits, too

Not even a week after earning an offer from Purdue, Ohio 2020 offensive tackle Trey Leroux made the trip to West Lafayette and witnessed Purdue's stunning rout of second-ranked Ohio State.

"That was actually my first visit there," Leroux said. "I thought that it was an amazing atmosphere to be around. It was crazy. The fans around us were really into the game. The players were really hyped up. It was just an amazing thing to be a part of."

The 6-foot-8, 290-pound prospect was also impressed with what he saw from the Boilermakers' offensive line.