Back in April, Purdue dipped into a market they are very familiar with when they extended an offer to Louisville (Ky.) Male wide receiver Izayah Cummings.

This past Saturday, the 2020 prospect made the short trek north to West Lafayette for the first time to watch the Boilermakers knock off Ohio State and become the talk of college football.

"It was a great experience up there," Cummings said. "I already had good relationships with most of the coaches and if felt like I've been up there before, even though that's the first time I visited Purdue.