The Class of 2021 should be heavy on the secondary, as Purdue likely would have liked to have signed more corners in 2020 and some of the DBs coming in — grad transfer safety Tyler Coyle and JUCO corner Geovonte Howard — won't be around very long. Both corner and safety should be priorities for the Boilermaker staff this cycle, corner probably more so than safety. Here's a look at some of the top early targets.

CORNERBACK

Calloway committed to Purdue in mid-March, just as the COVID-19 dead period was taking hold. He also held an offer from Illinois.

One of the many highly touted prospects in Indiana's deep 2021 class, Carnell has pegged the Boilermakers, Missouri and West Virginia as his early list of three frontrunners. Purdue would seem like a real player here.

The Baton Rouge corner was recently offered by Purdue, which has shot toward the top of his list of 19 offers. Worth noting here, too, is that he and safety Jah'von Grigsby are friends and would like to play in college together. Purdue would be happy to afford them the chance.

Lowery holds a Purdue offer and seems to remain one of the Boilermakers' many priorities at the position.

Another of Purdue's corner targets in Louisiana, Armstead's also been offered by SMU and several smaller regional programs.

Howse is a very highly recruited player, but he was interested enough in Purdue during the season to make a game-day unofficial visit.

SAFETY

Grigsby may be one of Purdue's highest priorities on defense, and the Boilermakers seem to have put themselves in a strong position early. Michigan State and Auburn are two others he'd like to visit, though.

Purdue has recruited the highly regarded Pennsylvania safety for some time and got him on campus for an unofficial visit during the season, but It did not make the top-10 list he recently released.

The Chicagoland safety holds a Purdue offer, but Louisville and Minnesota seem to be particularly strong with him.

Purdue offered Lovett early, but has not been named among those in contention recently.