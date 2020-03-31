More: Purdue 2021 commitments | Purdue 2021 offers After it passed on signing a tight end for 2020, the position is a priority for Purdue for 2021. The Boilermakers do have an experienced player in Payne Durham returning, and two promising redshirt freshmen in Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller, but Jeff Brohm and his staff have always put a premium on the position, and have frequently used multi-tight end sets offensively, adding to the importance of both depth and versatility at the position.

Purdue has many connections to Dingle, who's from Bowling Green, Ky., where Brohm and Co. coached previously at Western Kentucky and tight ends coach Ryan Wallace's father was the high school's long-time coach. He's been to Purdue several times, some of those visits being made alongside older brother Justice Dingle, a former Boilermaker target who wound up at Georgia Tech. Ohio State has offered Dingle, as have Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern and many others.

The one-time Texas commitment has named a list of 10 that includes Purdue, as well as Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Washington, Michigan State, USC, TCU, LSU and Penn State. Quite a list.

Nelson, from the same city from which Purdue just signed wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yasseen, holds a Purdue offer. Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati and Rutgers are among some of the others pursuing him.

The massive Massachusetts tight end holds a Purdue offer. Whether Purdue's recruiting him for tight end or offensive tackle, we don't know.

The tight end from the Columbus area has a Purdue offer, but a lot of others.

Greenwald has a connection to Indiana in that his mother's side of the family is from Hope, Ind., near Columbus. He committed recently to near-by USF, though.