2021 Purdue football recruiting breakdown: Wide Receiver
Purdue's got a great thing going in recruiting at wide receiver, as the Boilermaker coaching staff has not only been able to draw high-end talent to West Lafayette, but depth.
The process continues with the 2021 class, a class in which Purdue should take at least two wide receivers, even though it has a wealth of young talent in the program as is.
A look at some of the targets at a position where things may resolve themselves pretty early in the process.
Terrell gave Purdue one of its earliest commitments on record when he committed in mid-September. He's the top receiver in Indiana's talent-rich 2021 class and perhaps tops in the state regardless of class.
Burks, from Belleville, Mich., is set to announce today, May 13, and the Boilermakers have long been viewed as the favorite. Indiana, Kentucky, Boston College, Iowa State and Cincinnati round out his list of six.
One of Purdue's earliest wide receiver offers, the East Lansing native lists Purdue along with Notre Dame, Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana, Arkansas, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Minnesota and West Virginia.
Parks was offered by Purdue following a visit in March. Cincinnati is among the numerous other offers he holds, though the Boilermakers are his lone P5 offer to this point.
The highly recruited receiver from the talent hotbed of East St. Louis, Lovett holds a Purdue offer, along with many, many others. The Boilermaker program's chances to maybe get him on campus this spring or summer may have come and gone.
Another really high-level wide receiver prospect with a Purdue offer, for whom the competition will be extremely stiff.
