The Big Ten has consistently been the home of elite running backs over the course of history, from Ron Dayne to Archie Griffin to Saquon Barkley to Chase Brown. That trend isn't going to stop anytime soon as the conference is set to have yet another strong group of rushers in 2023. Boiler Upload takes a look at each team's running back room and ranks them heading into 2023.

1. Penn State: Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Trey Potts The biggest threat to unseat Michigan as the Big Ten's best running back corps hails from Happy Valley. Penn State's two-headed monster of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen became the first true freshmen duo to each rush for over 700 yards in conference history last season, and both had double-digit rushing touchdowns. An even bigger campaign could be waiting for them in 2023. James Franklin will still feature the two out of the backfield, and if both stay healthy, they could form the first duo to rush for over 1,000 yards apiece in the Big Ten since 2016. The Nittany Lions also brought in former Minnesota running back Trey Potts from the transfer portal, who had some success with the Gophers. The promising freshmen years of Singleton and Allen and the potential to keep improving give them the top spot on this list.

2. Michigan: Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, CJ Stokes The top rushing attack in the conference last season is running things back in 2023 with its pair of elite workhorses. Big Ten running back of the year Blake Corum and electric Donovan Edwards return to Ann Arbor for an encore of their 2022 performance with the Wolverines. Corum was a Heisman candidate for much of the year before a knee injury swiped away the final month of his stellar campaign. In his absence, Edwards broke onto the scene, rushing for 520 yards and three touchdowns over Michigan's final three games. With Corum's current status uncertain after surgery, the 1-2 punch out of the Michigan backfield slides down on this list but will still be near the top of the Big Ten running back room.

3. Ohio State: Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Dallan Hayden While Ohio State's quarterback competition and one of the top receiving rooms in the country will dominate the headlines in Columbus, Ryan Day will have a trio of talented backs at his disposal this season. Miyan Williams carried the load for the Buckeyes last season, with 825 yards and 14 touchdowns for one of the nation's top offenses. TreVeyon Henderson dealt with injuries last season but is just a year removed from a 1,200-yard, 15-touchdown campaign in 2021. Don't forget about Dallan Hayden either; the junior back also had over 500 yards last year. The Buckeyes have three backs that could easily hit 1,000 yards if the opportunity presents itself, giving them one of the top backfields in the conference heading into the season.

4. Wisconsin: Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi In recent memory, Wisconsin has been known to produce a steady stream of NFL running backs, and that trend will likely continue with bell-cow back Braelon Allen. Over the last two years, he's racked up over 2,500 rushing yards, which is the most of any returning Big Ten running back heading into 2023. Allen is paired with senior Chez Mellusi, who has been a reliable second option behind the All-Big Ten starters. Mellusi had 1,288 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons, including 815 yards in 2021. The Badgers rushing attack won't be as deep as the first three teams on this list, which drops them down a bit on this list.

5. Michigan State: Jalen Berger, Nathan Carter, Jaren Mangham Mel Tucker and the Michigan State offense have their work cut out for them in 2023, with the departures of quarterback Payton Thorne, along with top wide receivers Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed. A large part of the Spartans' success will fall on the trio of running backs they are set to lean on. Jalen Berger was the leading rusher for the team last season with 683 yards and six touchdowns, but he has some extra competition out of the backfield this fall. Michigan State brought in transfers Nathan Carter and Jaren Mangham to help bolster the ground attack. In four games at UConn in 2022, Carter had already racked up over 400 yards on the ground before a shoulder injury ended his season. Mangham also totaled 15 touchdowns for South Florida in 2021. Sparty may not have one of the top backs in the conference, but their overall depth gives them a boost in these rankings.

6. Minnesota: Sean Tyler, Darius Taylor, Zach Evans The Big Ten's leader in rushing yards and touchdowns last season, Mohamed Ibrahim, is off to the NFL and leaves a void at the running back spot for Minnesota. The good news for the Gophers is PJ Fleck was able to land one of the top backs on the transfer portal market to help replace him. Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler racked up 2,177 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons before moving on to the Big Ten in 2023. Fleck's run-heavy offense will primarily feature the newcomer, putting him in line for another productive year at his new school. Beyond Tyler, Minnesota has a pair of young and intriguing backs, Darius Taylor and Zach Evans. Neither has proven themselves at the collegiate level, which drops the Gophers on this list. However, Tyler has the opportunity to emerge as one of the top backs in the conference this fall.

7. Purdue: Devin Mockobee, Dylan Downing, Tyrone Tracy Purdue moves from one offense that heavily favored the pass under Jeff Brohm to another under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. While the focal point of the offense will be Hudson Card and the aerial attack, the Boilermakers' lead back will still leave his stamp in 2023. Devin Mockobee came out of nowhere in 2022 to lead Purdue in rushing and make himself a household name in the conference. The "Mock Train" ran for 968 yards and nine touchdowns despite not earning the featured back role until October. The redshirt sophomore will give Purdue its first 1,000-yard rusher since Kory Sheets in 2008. Dylan Downing and Tyrone Tracy are expected to be the top backups in 2023; they provide different skill sets out of the backfield. Mockobee's potential for an even better year this fall boosts Purdue on this list.

8. Nebraska: Anthony Grant, Rahmir Johnson, Gabe Ervin The Nebraska rushing attack is one of the more intriguing groups in the conference heading into 2023. New quarterback Jeff Sims is a dual-threat signal caller under center, which could help out the running backs for the Huskers. Anthony Grant will reprise his role as the top back in 2023, coming on the heels of a 915-yard season. The biggest question mark will be whether Rahmir Johnson or Gabe Ervin can emerge as another threat out of the backfield. Johnson had just 85 yards last season but accounted for over 500 yards the year prior. If he can return to his 2021 form, Nebraska could rise to the upper half of the conference in rushing. Expect Grant to have another successful campaign this fall, coupled with Sims' rushing ability at the quarterback spot. The uncertainty surrounding Johnson and Ervin keeps Nebraska from rising higher on this list for now.

9. Maryland: Roman Hemby, Antwain Littleton II Similar to Devin Mockobee at Purdue, Maryland had its own breakout running back in 2022. Roman Hemby accounted for 989 rushing yards and then touchdowns for the Terrapins last season and is unquestionably the lead back heading into the fall. Antwain Littleton is set to be the top reserve behind Hemby after posting 379 yards and six touchdowns last season. The 285-pound back complements the speedster Hemby, creating an intriguing 1-2 punch. The passing game will lead the Terrapins' offense with Taulia Tagovailoa, but their backfield could unlock a new level to the offense if they reach their potential.