Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers have added another member to their 2023 recruiting class in walk-on linebacker Joey Sumlin. Sumlin announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Sumlin was originally a class of 2022 recruit from Tucson, Arizona but decided to take a post-graduate year at IMG Academy this past season. During his high school career at Salpointe Catholic, Sumlin racked up 116 total tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in two years at the varsity level. As a senior, he added thee interceptions from his linebacker position as well.

At IMG last season, Sumlin was teammates with another Purdue recruit, offensive lineman Jimmy Liston.

Sumlin is a legacy recruit, as his father Kevin suited up for the Boilermakers from 1983-1986. As a senior linebacker, Kevin Sumlin, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after racking up 114 tackles for the Boilermakers.

Since Kevin left Purdue, he has spent time in the coaching ranks with several programs, including being the head coach of Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona. In February, he became the associate head coach, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for Maryland.

At 6'0" and 230 pounds, Sumlin will likely join the inside linebackers group for the Boilermakers next season.