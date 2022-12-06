Welcome to the 2023 Purdue Football Scholarship Grid. This is a very fluid document, but one I have kept for some time. Please do not consider it official, as Purdue has long kept the official scholarship numbers and such under wraps. This is more of a "best guess" based on the active roster, who we know has signed LOIs in the past, and who has been publicly announced as receiving a scholarship after starting as a walk-on.

What makes this even tougher is the COVID rule that will affect it for some time. Last season was the only season in which a player who elected to take his extra COVID year because he was a senior in 2020 DID NOT count against the 85 scholarship limit. For example: Jackson Anthrop would not have been at Purdue last year otherwise, but because he elected to take his COVID year he did not count against last year's limit.

Going forward, any player who elects to use his COVID year will count against the scholarship limit. For example: Aidan O'Connell's scholarship did count this year even though it was his extra COVID year.

Anyone who was on a roster in 2020 has this as an option, so we are still years away from this completely washing out. Players such as Michael Alaimo, who was a true freshman in 2020, can still be around for the 2025 season. By the time you through in medical redshirts and regular redshirts guys can hang around a long while. Just look at the case of Semisi Fakasiieiki, who because of a regular redshirt, a medical redshirt waiver, and a free COVID year is finishing his unprecedented SEVENTH year in the program. He also wins the award as the last player recruited by Darrell Hazell on the roster, as he was a true freshman in 2016.

This list is a pretty close approximation as to where the scholarship situation stands. If a cell is marked FREE COVID YEAR it means that player has the option to return for that season as an extra year of eligibility. It does not necessarily mean they will, but those numbers are marked as counting against the limit unless otherwise noted.

There are 10 players that can return for an extra season next year. Payne Durham is almost certain to explore the NFL Draft. A few others like Cory Trice could as well, so that list will shrink and open up spots as well. This has Purdue at exactly 85 scholarships for 2023, assuming all incoming freshmen sign their LOI.