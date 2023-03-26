Purdue is not done adding talent to the class of 2023 following National Signing Day last month. The Boilermakers picked up a commitment from an intriguing preferred walk-on Sunday as wide receiver Luke Jones announced he would be joining the program ahead of next season.

The Deerfield, Illinois native is the younger brother of now former Purdue All-American wide receiver Charlie Jones. Jones, alongside his brother and parents, visited campus on Tuesday to watch spring practice. The visit went well, as he ultimately committed to the Boilermakers less than a week later.

Jones suited up for Deerfield High School for four years as he was initially a 2022 recruit. After not receiving the interest he would have liked, Jones spent a prep year at East Coast Prep in Massachusetts. Last season at East Coast Prep, Jones racked up 24 receptions for 650 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver.

The majority of his snaps came at wide receiver, but he is also a standout kick and punt returner, along with seeing some time in the secondary on defense. Jones will be a wide receiver with the Boilermakers heading into next season.

Purdue has had several walk-ons become key contributors in recent memory, including Devin Mockobee, Zander Horvath, and Aidan O'Connell. Jones will look to be the next player to emerge after beginning his college career as a walk-on with the Boilermakers.