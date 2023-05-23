Purdue has started piling up official visits in recent weeks, and another intriguing prospect has been added to the growing list. Cross Plains, Tennessee native and 2024 athlete Elijah Groves locked in his official visit with the Boilermakers on Saturday and is set to come to West Lafayette the weekend of June 2nd.

The Boilermakers now have over a dozen priority targets in the class of 2024 coming to campus for official visits in June. Groves joins three-star outside linebackers Elijah King and DJ Allen and the third prospect at the position to lock in visits over the next month.

Outside linebackers coach Joe Dineen has quickly established Purdue as one of the frontrunners to land Groves after offering him on May 3rd. Groves has formed a close relationship with his potential future position coach over the past few weeks. That connection and constant communication was one of the driving forces behind why he wanted to lock in a visit as soon as possible.

"I'd say it's pretty good. He talks to me every day, unlike some other coaches," Groves said. "That's why I decided to take the official visit."

Groves has been impressed by what Purdue has to offer thus far but will take his mother's opinion into account once they visit campus together. He told Boiler Upload the three things he is looking for during the trip to West Lafayette, including his mother's blessing.

"The relationships, the coaches' energy, and if my mom feels safe about the place. I want her to know that I'm safe wherever I'm at," Groves said.

Groves and his mother won't be the only members of his family on the trip, however. His younger brothers, Isaiah and Zach, were already scheduled to make the trip to West Lafayette to participate in one of Purdue's summer camps, which made taking his official visit the same weekend a no-brainer.