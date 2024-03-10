The field is set for the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. For the second year in a row Purdue is the No. 1 seed in the event. The Boilermakers will play in the Noon ET game on Friday agaisnt the winner of the 8/9 game.

Things tip off on Wednesday night with No. 13 seed Rutgers facing No. 12 Maryland at 6:30pm ET. No. 14 Michigan playing No. 11 Penn State.

On Thursday No. 8 seed Michigan State will play No. 9 Seed Minnesota at Noon ET, with the winner moving on to face Purdue. No. 5 seed Wisconsin will play the Rutgers-Maryland winner in the second game, with the winner getting No. 4 seed Northwestern in the same time slot on Friday.

In the 6:30pm ET game on Thursday No. 7 Iowa will play No. 10 Ohio State, with the winner moving on to face No. 3 seed Nebraska on Friday. The final game of the night is No. 6 seed Indiana vs. the Penn State-Michigan winner, with the winner getting No. 2 seed Illinois at the same timeslot on Friday.

If you're looking at NCAA Tournament stories, it appears there are five teams solidly in the field: Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Nebraska. Michigan State is probably okay, but if they lose their opening game things could get dicey. Iowa is on the edge of the Bubble in most projections. One could keep an eye on Ohio State as well. Since Chris Holtman was fired they have gone 5-1 with a win over Purdue. A win in the 8/9 game, followed by a second in over Purdue, could put them in the top 50 of the NET with more Tier 1 wins than Michigan State.