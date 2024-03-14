Just two weeks ago Purdue beat Michigan State to clinch the Big Ten regular season title. If the Boilermakers are going to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champions they will ahve to beat the Spartans again.

Michigan State and Minnesota were close midway through the second half with Michigan State leading 52-51, but from there the Spartans dominated to get a 77-67 win and advance in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. AJ Hoggard had 17 points and Tyson Walker had 15.

Purdue beat Michigan State 80-74 just two weeks ago. The two last met in the Big Ten Tournament two years ago in Indianapolis, which Purdue won 75-70.

Purdue and MIchigan will play at Noon ET on BTN.