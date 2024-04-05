Advertisement
2024 Final Four: Purdue Friday Media Video

Travis Miller
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Get your first year as a subscriber to BoilerUpload for just $44 in honor of Purdue breaking its 44 year Final Four drought. (Rivals.com)

Purdue is roughly 24 hours away from taking on North Carolina State in the 2024 Final Four. On Friday it had its final appearance before the media and its public practice session at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Zach Edey was also named the National Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Here is what Braden Smith, Mason Gillis, Fletcher Loyer, and Edey had to say to the media on Friday.

Matt Painter

Braden Smith

Fletcher Loyer

Mason Gillis

Zach Edey

