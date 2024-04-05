Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Purdue is roughly 24 hours away from taking on North Carolina State in the 2024 Final Four. On Friday it had its final appearance before the media and its public practice session at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Zach Edey was also named the National Player of the Year by the Associated Press.
