Purdue is roughly 24 hours away from taking on North Carolina State in the 2024 Final Four. On Friday it had its final appearance before the media and its public practice session at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Zach Edey was also named the National Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Here is what Braden Smith, Mason Gillis, Fletcher Loyer, and Edey had to say to the media on Friday.