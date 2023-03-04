Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers landed their first commitment in the class of 2024 after Kendall Puryear announced her commitment today.

Puryear is a 6'2 forward from Blue Springs, Missouri, playing her high school basketball at Blue Springs South High School. The 2024 recruit chose Purdue over the likes of Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, and Missouri, among others. She also visited Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Cincinnati before landing with the Boilermakers.

The future Boilermaker took a leap during her junior season. She posted a line of 16.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 58% from the field in 2022-2023. Her shooting percentage and scoring output were good for 2nd and 15th in the state of Missouri, respectively. Puryear's breakout campaign came after averaging 7.7 points and 7.2 rebounds as a freshman and 9.1 points and 8.1 rebounds as a sophomore.

Puryear's commitment gives Purdue its post-player in the class of 2024. It could be a much-needed addition to the roster, as several players are set to graduate before she steps on campus.

This off-season, reserve big Rickie Woltman will depart after four years with the program. Starter Caitlyn Harper is set to return for another season in West Lafayette, but 2023 will mark her final year of eligibility.

As of right now, current Boilermaker Ava Learn would be the most experienced forward heading into 2024 following Lilly Stoddard's transfer. Mary Ashley Groot figures to be a part of that group as she is the only traditional forward in the 2023 recruiting class for Purdue.

Katie Gearlds has been open to dipping into the transfer portal early in her Purdue coaching career, landing the likes of Harper, Abbey Ellis, Lasha Petree, and Jeanae Terry. She could do so again to add some frontcourt depth before Puryear arrives.