Purdue has been on a hot stretch of adding to the 2024 recruiting class in recent weeks and picked up a commitment at an interesting position on Wednesday as 2024 in-state kicker Spencer Porath announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via social media.

Porath recently competed at Purdue's specialist camp on June 3rd in hopes of earning a scholarship offer, which he ultimately accomplished earlier this week. Now, he is set to join Chris Petrilli's group when he gets to campus.

The Brownsburg, Indiana product is one of the top kicker prospects in the country for his class, being rated as the 9th best at his position by Kohl's Professional Camps, which is dedicated to specialists. He chose Purdue over walk-on opportunities at Air Force, Army and Indiana.