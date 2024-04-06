Purdue is 34-4

Connecticut is 36-3

All season long they have been the two best teams in college basketball, with Houston a close third. It is not often that the two best teams make it to the national title game because of the gauntlet that is the NCAA Tournament, but that is what we have on Monday night as the Boilermakers and Huskies will face off with a championship on the line.

If Purdue wins its first national championship in approximately 48 hours there will be no question it was earned:

- It will have beaten a true juggernaut in UConn, the defending national champion going for the first consecutive titles in 17 years -

It will have won 16 Tier 1 NET games.

- It will have beaten the other three teams in the Final Four since it has now beaten NC State and Alabama

How to Watch

Time: 9:20pm ET

TV: TBS

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

All-Time Series: Purdue leads 4-1

12/19/1938: Purdue 51, Connecticut 30 at Purdue

12/6/1986: Purdue 88, Connecticut 70 at Connecticut

12/8/1988: Purdue 88, Connecticut 73 at Purdue

11/28/1992: Purdue 73, Connecticut 69 at Springfield, MA

3/26/2009: Connectiut 72, Purdue 60 at Houston, TX (NCAA Sweet 16)



