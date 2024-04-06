2024 NCAA Tournament Championship: How to Watch
Purdue is 34-4
Connecticut is 36-3
All season long they have been the two best teams in college basketball, with Houston a close third. It is not often that the two best teams make it to the national title game because of the gauntlet that is the NCAA Tournament, but that is what we have on Monday night as the Boilermakers and Huskies will face off with a championship on the line.
If Purdue wins its first national championship in approximately 48 hours there will be no question it was earned:
- It will have beaten a true juggernaut in UConn, the defending national champion going for the first consecutive titles in 17 years -
It will have won 16 Tier 1 NET games.
- It will have beaten the other three teams in the Final Four since it has now beaten NC State and Alabama
How to Watch
Time: 9:20pm ET
TV: TBS
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
All-Time Series: Purdue leads 4-1
12/19/1938: Purdue 51, Connecticut 30 at Purdue
12/6/1986: Purdue 88, Connecticut 70 at Connecticut
12/8/1988: Purdue 88, Connecticut 73 at Purdue
11/28/1992: Purdue 73, Connecticut 69 at Springfield, MA
3/26/2009: Connectiut 72, Purdue 60 at Houston, TX (NCAA Sweet 16)
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.