PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
2024 NCAA Tournament: Purdue 72, Tennessee 66 - Postgame Videos
Travis Miller
•
BoilerUpload
Publisher
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Purdue is going to the Final Four.
Fans of the Boilermakers have waited 44 years to hear those words again and now they are true. Zach Edey had a career high 40 points as the Boilermakers defeated Tennessee 72-66 in Detroit to win the Midwest Region.
Here is our postgame video list from Detroit.
Full Purdue Press Conference
Tennessee Press Conference
Matt Painter and the Team Raise the Trophy
Painter Watches the Team Cut the Nets
Matt Painter Cuts Down the Nets
Matt Painter's First Thoughts
Ethan Morton
Caleb Furst
Mason Gillis
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Matt Painter
Check out True Fan Pricing with our new partner Autograph! Download the App here and use code: boilerupload
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.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