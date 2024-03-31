Advertisement
2024 NCAA Tournament: Purdue 72, Tennessee 66 - Postgame Videos

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Purdue is going to the Final Four.

Fans of the Boilermakers have waited 44 years to hear those words again and now they are true. Zach Edey had a career high 40 points as the Boilermakers defeated Tennessee 72-66 in Detroit to win the Midwest Region.

Here is our postgame video list from Detroit.

Full Purdue Press Conference

Tennessee Press Conference

Matt Painter and the Team Raise the Trophy

Painter Watches the Team Cut the Nets

Matt Painter Cuts Down the Nets

Matt Painter's First Thoughts

Ethan Morton

Caleb Furst

Mason Gillis

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Matt Painter

