Purdue was dominant Friday night in Indianapolis as it moved on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 78-50 win over Grambling State. Among the notable stats:

- The 30 points and 21 rebounds from Zach Edey was only the second 30-20 game in the last 50 years of the NCAA Tournament.

- Purdue has now won 30 games in a season for only the second time ever, joining the 2018 squad.

- Braden Smith had 10 assists and zero turnovers.

- The 28-point margin of victory was Purdue's largest NCAA Tournament win under Matt Painter and the program's largest since a first round win over Delaware in 1998.

Here is all the postgame video.



