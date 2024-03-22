2024 NCAA Tournament Purdue 78, Grambling State 50: Postgame Videos
Purdue was dominant Friday night in Indianapolis as it moved on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 78-50 win over Grambling State. Among the notable stats:
- The 30 points and 21 rebounds from Zach Edey was only the second 30-20 game in the last 50 years of the NCAA Tournament.
- Purdue has now won 30 games in a season for only the second time ever, joining the 2018 squad.
- Braden Smith had 10 assists and zero turnovers.
- The 28-point margin of victory was Purdue's largest NCAA Tournament win under Matt Painter and the program's largest since a first round win over Delaware in 1998.
Here is all the postgame video.
Full Postgame Press Conference
Braden Smith
Zach Edey
Lance Jones
Fletcher Loyer
Camden Heide
Matt Painter
