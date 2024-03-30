Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Purdue and Tennessee are in the Elite Eight, and it is a highly anticipated rematch after Purdue won 71-67 in the Maui Invitational. Fletcher Loyer had 27 points in that victory, which had 51 fouls and 78 free throws.
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.