PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
2024 NCAA Tournament: Purdue Player Reaction Videos
Travis Miller
•
BoilerUpload
Publisher
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Purdue is back as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA TOurnament, and with that comes the weight of expectations. The Boilermakers have a wealth of history to overcome in March, with last season's loss to Fairleigh Dickinson being the most acute. Matt Painter and the media spoke with the assembled media after Sunday's selection show and here is what they had to say, starting with coach Painter.
Braden Smith
Lance Jones
Camden Heide
Fletcher Loyer
Mason Gillis
Check out True Fan Pricing with our new partner Autograph! Download the App here and use code: boilerupload
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
The 2023-24 season means a new TV deal for the Big Ten. Football and basketball will have games scattered across FOX, FS1, BTN, NBC, CBS, and Peacock. If you're looking for a service that has live sports consider both FuboTV and Hulu (with live sports). Boiler Upload is also an affiliate sponsor with Peacock, where new Peacock subscriptions help keep the lights on here.
Finally, the best way to see a game is in person, so book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites near campus and get your tickets via Stubhub.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