2024 NCAA Tournament: Purdue Player Reaction Videos

Purdue is back as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA TOurnament, and with that comes the weight of expectations. The Boilermakers have a wealth of history to overcome in March, with last season's loss to Fairleigh Dickinson being the most acute. Matt Painter and the media spoke with the assembled media after Sunday's selection show and here is what they had to say, starting with coach Painter.

Braden Smith

Lance Jones

Camden Heide

Fletcher Loyer

Mason Gillis

