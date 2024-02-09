With all the excitement that the men’s team is bringing this year it is easy to forget about the future. After roster stability both this season and last Purdue basketball will have a dramatic shift next season. Matt Painter is bringing in six freshmen while four seniors are slated to depart (though it should be noted that Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton, and Zach Edey do have a COVID year they could elect to use). Purdue will shift from being one of the most experienced teams in the country to having six freshmen and three sophomores in the lineup.

So how are those incoming freshmen doing this year? Here is a quick look at their final high school seasons so far.