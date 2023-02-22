2024 tight end/outside linebacker Cameron Clark feels something special with Purdue during the recruiting process. Tight ends coach Seth Doege has made Clark and his family feel like a priority, which the Medina, Tennessee native has taken notice of.

“He keeps in touch with me pretty often. It's great having a relationship with him because he's one of the few coaches that reaches out to my parents, too, and tries to form a relationship with them. So I feel we have a strong relationship," Clark said.

Clark has emerged as a high-priority target for Doege and the Boilermakers as they move toward building the 2024 recruiting class. The new Purdue prospect spoke to Boiler Upload about his recruitment, Purdue, and his upcoming visit.

Throughout his recruiting process, Clark has put an emphasis on forming relationships with the coaching staff at each school pursuing him. The Boilermakers have made quite the impression on the three-star recruit in that aspect.