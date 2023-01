After new Purdue running backs coach Lamar Conard was hired by Ryan Walters, he quickly made a 2024 in-state prospect a priority. Conard offered running back Jaden Hart less than 48 hours after he accepted the job with the Boilermakers. That was something that Hart took notice of.

"It really means a lot, he came straight to the school. It just shows how serious he is about me in this recruitment process, because he just got in the office like two days ago, and came to see me and offered me first so it means a lot." Hart said.