Purdue picks up its third commit in the last two days as three-star athlete Mason Dossett announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon.

Dossett follows 2024 athlete Jaheim Merriweather and JUCO cornerback Botros Alisandro, who announced their decisions to join Purdue on Friday.

Dossett visited West Lafayette for a spring scrimmage two weeks ago and had set official visits to Baylor and Duke, but changed course and verbally committed to Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers. The Texas native chose Purdue over Baylor, Duke, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, and Arizona among others.

Labeled an athlete, Dossett plans to play wide receiver for Purdue when he gets to campus in 2024. At the high school level, he has experience at both receiver and running back over the last two years.

As a sophomore, Dossett ran for 433 yards and five touchdowns while posting 127 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air. He then moved to wide receiver full-time as a junior, finishing with 46 catches for 660 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Dossett shared that the coaching staff sees him lining up in the slot in Graham Harrell's Air Raid system, with the potential to play on the outside as well, where he will provide a speed element offensively.

In addition to his stellar play on the gridiron, Dossett is also a standout in track and field. The 6'1" receiver set a personal-best mark of 10.85 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 13.51 time in the 110-meter hurdles last month. He also reported a 40-time of 4.43 seconds.

The three-star recruit becomes the eighth player in the class of 2024 for Purdue, joining Merriweather, Jesse Watson, D'Mon Marable, Jaden Ball, Marcos Davila, Jordan King and Hudauri Hines.