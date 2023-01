2024 three-star tight end Robert Booker received an offer from a school he is very familiar with on Tuesday.

“Purdue was the first school I went to so I had met their old staff but Justin Sinz was the one that offered me yesterday, so I already knew him.”

As Assistant Director of Football Recruiting, Sinz took a trip to his home state of Wisconsin this week. While he was there, he extended an offer to an intriguing tight end prospect.