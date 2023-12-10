Purdue landed a late addition to the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday as three-star wide receiver Donovan Hamilton announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. The Fishers, Indiana, native was offered by Ryan Walters and company on Wednesday and immediately booked an official visit to West Lafayette this weekend where he committed.

Hamilton was a bit of a late bloomer in the class, not receiving a Power 5 offer until late September of his senior season, which was via Kentucky. The 6'4" pass catcher also held offers from Pitt, Indiana, Toledo, Miami (OH), Eastern Michigan and others before choosing the Boilermakers this weekend. Hamilton is the 15th ranked player in Indiana for the class of 2024, in addition to holding a 5.6 Rivals Rating.

Things picked up for the Hamilton Southeastern product thanks in part to a standout senior year this fall. Hamilton was an IFCA Top 50 All-State team selection and the Mr. Football position award winner at wide receiver in Indiana. He racked up 47 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023, coming on the heels of a 50-catch, 814-yard and ten touchdown showing during his breakout junior campaign last year.