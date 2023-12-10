2024 three-star wide receiver Donovan Hamilton commits to Purdue
Purdue landed a late addition to the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday as three-star wide receiver Donovan Hamilton announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. The Fishers, Indiana, native was offered by Ryan Walters and company on Wednesday and immediately booked an official visit to West Lafayette this weekend where he committed.
Hamilton was a bit of a late bloomer in the class, not receiving a Power 5 offer until late September of his senior season, which was via Kentucky. The 6'4" pass catcher also held offers from Pitt, Indiana, Toledo, Miami (OH), Eastern Michigan and others before choosing the Boilermakers this weekend. Hamilton is the 15th ranked player in Indiana for the class of 2024, in addition to holding a 5.6 Rivals Rating.
Things picked up for the Hamilton Southeastern product thanks in part to a standout senior year this fall. Hamilton was an IFCA Top 50 All-State team selection and the Mr. Football position award winner at wide receiver in Indiana. He racked up 47 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023, coming on the heels of a 50-catch, 814-yard and ten touchdown showing during his breakout junior campaign last year.
At 6'4", Hamilton provides a lengthy target for four-star quarterback and classmate Marcos Davila in the near future with the Boilermakers. Hamilton is a deep ball threat that has elite speed for a receiver of his size, having the ability to make defenders miss and break away from would-be tacklers. The Boilermakers are getting a well-rounded pass catcher that has the potential to be a difference-maker early in his career with his mix of physical traits and skills.
Hamilton becomes the fourth wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, joining fellow three-star pass catchers Jesse Watson, Shamar Rigby and Tra'Mar Harris. His arrival is particularly prevalent after four-star Keonde Henry backed out of his commitment earlier this week.
The Boilermakers' class is now up to 23 members with just 10 days until early National Signing Day on December 20th, which Ryan Walters and the coaching staff will look to add to in the near future.