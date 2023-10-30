Purdue football is still looking to add to the 2024 recruiting class, and one potential addition is emerging. Memphis, Tennessee three-star wide receiver Kedarius Jones announced his top seven schools on Monday afternoon, including the Boilermakers in the group. Alongside Purdue is Illinois, Memphis, Eastern Michigan, Middle Tennessee and Toledo. Jones was offered by wide receivers coach Cory Patterson in June, but had been quiet since.

Purdue currently has four wide receivers in the class of 2024, including Keonde Henry, Tra'Mar Harris, Shamar Rigby and Jesse Watson, but has recently sent out an offer to JUCO pass catcher Deion Smith.

The Boilermakers could be looking to continue beefing up the receiver room for quarterback Hudson Card heading into next season, with Jones becoming a potential option at the position.