In recent weeks, the Purdue coaching staff has moved quickly on 2024 tight end Timothy Lawson. Lawson received an offer from tight ends coach Seth Doege on April 13th, and a week later, he was in West Lafayette for an unofficial visit.

That visit was a result of Doege being in constant contact with the Fort Myers native and expressing how much he liked Lawson's tape. The 6'5" tight end did not know much about the Boilermakers but decided to take a visit. He was blown away by what he saw.

"I didn't know what to expect. I definitely wasn't expecting what I got. It was really impressive," Lawson said.