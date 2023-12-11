It didn't take long for 2025 defensive back Mason Alexander to start showing everyone the type of player he was during a breakout junior campaign at Hamilton Southeastern, beginning with the first game of the year.

In his season debut, the 6'0", 180-pound defensive back came away with a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns off of Carroll quarterback and fellow 2025 recruit Jimmy Sullivan. That breakout performance helped kick off what turned out to be a stellar junior year for Alexander.

"It was like a turning point. Everyone started thinking, realizing that I was real," Alexander said. "Looking back at junior year, I did stuff I didn't think I was gonna be able to do."

Alexander ended up recording career-high marks in total tackles (39), interceptions (three) and passes defended (eight) while helping guide Hamilton Southeastern to an appearance in the IHSAA 6A Regional Championship Game this fall.