Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2025 DB Mason Alexander on Purdue: "They're in that top five range"

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

It didn't take long for 2025 defensive back Mason Alexander to start showing everyone the type of player he was during a breakout junior campaign at Hamilton Southeastern, beginning with the first game of the year.

In his season debut, the 6'0", 180-pound defensive back came away with a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns off of Carroll quarterback and fellow 2025 recruit Jimmy Sullivan. That breakout performance helped kick off what turned out to be a stellar junior year for Alexander.

"It was like a turning point. Everyone started thinking, realizing that I was real," Alexander said. "Looking back at junior year, I did stuff I didn't think I was gonna be able to do."

Alexander ended up recording career-high marks in total tackles (39), interceptions (three) and passes defended (eight) while helping guide Hamilton Southeastern to an appearance in the IHSAA 6A Regional Championship Game this fall.

Enjoy this preview of our premium content? Become a subscriber today for less than $9 per month.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement