2025 forward Kira Reynolds commits to Purdue women's basketball
Purdue women's basketball continues its tear on the recruiting trail, netting a commitment from highly-touted 2025 forward Kira Reynolds from South Bend, Indiana. The four-star and top 60 recruit according to ESPN HoopGurlz also had offers from some of the nation’s elite.
Katie Gearlds and company have now picked up commitments from a trio of highly-rated sisters out of South Bend in the last several of months as Reynolds is set to join her two older sisters, Amiyah and Mila, with the Boilermakers in 2025.
Mila was a four-star recruit out of high school who played one season at Maryland before transferring while Amiyah was also a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and flipped her commitment to Purdue this spring.
During her sophomore season with South Bend Washington in 2022-2023, Reynolds enjoyed an All-State season, averaging 16.1 points, 12 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 60% from the field. She led the team in rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage while being second behind current Purdue freshman guard Rashunda Jones in scoring.
As a freshman, Reynolds helped lead South Bend Washington to an IHSAA 3A State Championship, going for 17 points and a single game state record 24 rebounds in a 58 point win.
The 6'3" junior standout projects as a power forward or center at the collegiate level with the Boilermakers, where she could start from day one. Reynolds has the pedigree to become an All-Big Ten performer on both ends of the floor early in her college career.
Reynolds shows off her versatility on offense as she can post up or use her athleticism to blow past defenders. She also has the shot blocking chops to be an elite rim protector in the paint on the defensive end of the floor, while also possessing the ability to guard smaller forwards.
When she arrives on campus in 2025, Reynolds will join what Purdue hopes is a strong group of post players in West Lafayette.
As presently constructed, Mary Ashley Stevenson, Mila Reynolds, Alaina Harper and 2024 commits Kendall Puryear and Lana McCarthy will all be on the roster. That core in the front court is expected to pair alongside the highly-touted backcourt trio of Amiyah Reynolds, Jordyn Poole, and Rashunda Jones in 2025.
Katie Gearlds and company have hit the recruiting trail hard since the additions of Kelly Komara and Mark Stephens to the coaching staff this off-season.
After Reynolds' commitment, the Boilermakers have three straight classes with an ESPN top 100 recruit, joining her sisters, Mary Ashley Stevenson and Rashunda Jones in the class of 2023 and Fort Wayne Snider guard Jordyn Poole in the class of 2024.
The Boilermakers get some good news in the recruiting world as they prepare to tip off the 2023-24 campaign and the third year of the Katie Gearlds era later this month.