2026 in-state athlete Kasmir Hicks came up to West Lafayette for a game day visit for the Old Oaken Bucket Game on Saturday, and left a happy camper, with his first scholarship offer in hand from the Boilermakers.

The Decatur Central product caught up with Boiler Upload on the heels of his visit and offer from Purdue.

"They gave me the offer in person. It means the world for me to have the opportunity to even play at the next level and it be Power 5 at that. All glory to god. I just thank everyone who’s guided me towards this next step I’m beginning to take," Hicks told Boiler Upload.