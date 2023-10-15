Deacon King's first Power 5 offer is one that he won't soon forget.

The 2026 defensive back out of Westfield, Indiana, came to Purdue for his second game day visit of the season when the Boilermakers took on Ohio State this weekend and walked away with a special moment.

Safeties coach Grant O'Brien, head coach Ryan Walters and others brought him out to the 50-yard line prior to Saturday's clash and officially offered him a scholarship with the Boilermakers.

"How they did it was was cool," King told Boiler Upload. "And the experience itself, it's really nice there."

After the trip to West Lafayette and securing his first Power 5 offer, King also received a text from a certain Purdue defender with whom he has a close relationship with. Dillon Thieneman. The Boilermakers' breakout freshman played one year with King at Westfield and was actually the 2025 recruits' mentor during their shared time with the Shamrocks.

Thieneman would put in extra work with King to help the young safety with his technique, both during and after practice at Westfield last season. The two are still close and King leans on the potential Freshman All-American for advice through the recruiting process.

"He actually texted me last night and told me congratulations on the offer. But anytime I come up to a game or I texted them when I was going up to their camp," King said. "I like to talk to him before, get any tips that he might think I need for the camps or visits."