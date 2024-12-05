2026 four-star forward Trey Thompson talks Purdue visit, recruitment

Boiler Upload breaks down Purdue’s 2025 class, which sees six members ink to the Boilers on National Signing Day.
Another starter has left the program for Purdue football as defensive tackle Cole Brevard will enter transfer portal.
Purdue loses another commitment in the 2025 class, as Brian Kortovich flips to Penn State.
A pair of Boilermakers earned All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday afternoon on the heels of standout showings this season.
Purdue redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Browne has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report by 247.
