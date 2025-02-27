2026 three-star cornerback Carsen Eloms sets Purdue official visit

One of the top in-state prospects in the 2026 recruiting class is set to come to West Lafayette this summer. Three-star cornerback Carsen Eloms announced Wednesday night that he would be taking an official visit with the Boilermakers from June 13-15.

Eloms was just offered by the Boilermakers on February 16th, following his Junior Day visit at the beginning of the month. The talented cornerback has quickly emerged as a priority target for defensive backs coach Charles Clark and the Boilermakers and will now be on campus this summer, where the staff will look to further solidify Purdue as a top option in his recruitment.

Along with the Boilermakers, Wisconsin is also set to receive an official visit from Eloms, as he will be in Madison a week prior to his freshly minted trip to West Lafayette. Missouri, Michigan State, and Vanderbilt are Eloms' other Power 4 offers, in addition to the likes of Toledo, Northern Illinois, Miami (OH), Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Akron, Ball State, Kent State, and Western Michigan.

Eloms becomes the first defensive back to lock in an official visit with the Boilermakers this cycle. The Fishers (Ind.) product joins four-star running back Kory Amachree, four-star defensive tackle Dylan Berymon and others as the expected visitors in West Lafayette for official visits later this year.