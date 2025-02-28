2026 three-star wide receiver sets Purdue official visit

The first wide receiver to book an official visit to West Lafayette this summer is now known, as 2026 three-star slot Santana Carlos announced via X that he would be visiting Purdue from May 23-25.

Carlos was offered by wide receivers coach Cornell Ford and the Boilermakers in January, as Purdue became one of many schools to jump into the mix for the Florida native. Among his other offers since the start of the year are Ole Miss, UCLA, Louisville, Boston College, Tulane, Liberty, Toledo, and others.

Purdue will mark the first of five official visits for Carlos, who is also expected to make trips to Boston College, Toledo, UCLA and Pittsburgh, spanning from late May to June.

The 5-foot-11 speedster is a standout at Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Florida, where he racked up 30 receptions for 441 yards and three touchdowns as a junior last season. He also added 113 kickoff return yards on special teams.

Carlos becomes the second skill position player on offense to book an official visit to Purdue this cycle, joining four-star running back Kory Amachree.