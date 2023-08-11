There are just three weeks to go until football returns, and today we put the spotlight on two more players. one is a returning veteran, while the other is an incoming freshman.

Dylan Downing - Dr.

Carmel, IN (Carmel HS)

6', 225 pounds

Running Back

2023 Projection: Contributor

Devin Mockobee might be the definite starter in the backfield, but Downing is back for his third year in the program and will be a solid, veteran backup that should get plenty of carries in his own right. Downing started his career at UNLV in 2020, where he only played in two games and had three carries for eight yards.

That's when he decided to come closer to home. He is originally from Carmel, where he had a great senior season that resulted in a 6A state championship. He saw action in all 13 games in 2021 and had a modest 178 yards rushing on 44 carries with a touchdown. His touchdown came late in the blowout win over Indiana, and it was a 33 yard burst down the sideline that served as a great capper in the victory.

Last season Downing saw even more improvement. He played in 12 games and started four times in that brief period where King Doerue was hurt and before Mockobee burst onto the scene. He finished with 351 yards and four tochdowns on the season and caught 12 passes for 100 yards. His best game came agaisnt Florida Atlantic, where he had 113 yards on the ground.

Downing is slated to be the primary backup to Mockobee as of now, and that is great for depth in the backfield.

Owen Davis - Fr.

Richwood, OH (North Union HS)

6'3", 235 pounds

Linebacker

2023 Projection: Possible redshirt

Linebackers are the backbone of a solid defense, and Davis is a promising player there. He was a three-star recruit ot of Ohio in the 2023 cycle and was twice a First Team all-State player over there. He stood out last season, as he was named 2022 Division V All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year, racking up 91 tackles, 14 for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles in his senior season.

Like many other incoming recruits, he was a two-way player. He also played running back and ran for 1,153 yards and 18 touchdowns. that was good enough to also be named as the Offensive Player of the Year in his district.

Davis also continues the trend of being a multi-sport athlete. He averaged 13.4 points per game in basketball for North Union HS.