Today is another double player day, and it is a day for two more freshmen that are newcomers to the program.

Zion Gunn - Fr.

Orlando, FL (Winter Park HS)

6'2", 200 pounds

Defensive Back

2023 Projection: Likely Redshirt

Purdue is in an interesting spot for its defensive backs. Ryan Walters hit the transfer portal hard there looking for immediate impact guys, and that means players like Gunn have a chance to redshirt and grow within the program.

Gunn is the type of big defensive back that coach Walters seems to really like, too. He played two-way football at Winter Park HS, seeing time at wide receiver and defensive back. He originally committed to coach Jeff Brohm last summer, but stayed on board through the coaching tranition. He was a three-star recruit and he also played basketball at Winter Park.

Iain Ramage - Fr.

Berwyn, IL (Fenwick HS)

6'1", 200 pounds

Kicker

2023 Projection: Likely Redshirt

Purdue does need a new kicker this year, but Ramage, a true freshman walk-on, seems far down the depth chart with three more experienced options ahead of him. He is a versatile kicker though. Accoridng to his high school's website he also played rugby in addition to football. As a junior he served as kicker on a team that won the first football state championship in school history.

Ramage was 40 of 42 on extra points last year accoridng to his MaxPreps profile. As he primary kicker for conversion attempts in rugby he has some unique experience that he brings to Purdue.