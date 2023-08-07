Purdue has a talented receiver room, but it is one that has not had a lot of on-the-field production yet. One of the bigger surprises has been today's player.

Andrew Sowinski - Jr. (RS)

Indianapolis, IN (Chatard HS)

6', 205 pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projection: Contributor

Sowinski has come a long way since walking on to the team before the 2020 season. He redshirted that year, but worked hard enough to see the field as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He caught the first two passes of his career at UConn and eventually played in seven games, mostly on special teams.

Last year was a breakout year, as he became a regular contributor on offense. He played in 12 games, started four times, and had nine receptions for 96 yards, and he even returned a pair of punts.

Sowinski has primarily lined up as a slot receiver, and that is an area where he could start this year. He has seen the field thanks to reliable hands and precise route running. His senior season he helped Chatard to yet another state championship 63 receptions for 1,032 yards and 22 touchdowns heading into the championship game, which are HUGE numbers in a high school offense.