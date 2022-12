Purdue will look to finish an odd season with a win in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Boilermakers will take on the LSU in Orlando on January 2nd. Both teams are coming off losses in their conference championship games early this month.

Interim head coach Brian Brohm will be tasked with overcoming several opt-out and transfer portal departures, leaving Purdue shorthanded in the season finale.

How can the 14.5 point underdog Boilermakers spring the upset against the Tigers? Let's check out the three keys to victory for Purdue against LSU.