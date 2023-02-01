It was always going to be an uphill climb for Purdue to keep four-star prospect Kendrick Gilbert committed. Kentucky has been in his ear during his entire recruitment process, even when he gave his verbal to Purdue in August.

But, when Jeff Brohm and Mark Hagen left Purdue to head to Louisville, that aforementioned uphill climb became a mountain.

This morning, Kendrick Gilbert flipped his commitment, signing with Kentucky, ending the climb that Coach Walters and his staff began in mid-December.