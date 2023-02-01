4 Star Prospect Kendrick Gilbert Flips to Kentucky
It was always going to be an uphill climb for Purdue to keep four-star prospect Kendrick Gilbert committed. Kentucky has been in his ear during his entire recruitment process, even when he gave his verbal to Purdue in August.
But, when Jeff Brohm and Mark Hagen left Purdue to head to Louisville, that aforementioned uphill climb became a mountain.
This morning, Kendrick Gilbert flipped his commitment, signing with Kentucky, ending the climb that Coach Walters and his staff began in mid-December.
With his departure, the 2023 Purdue recruiting class has fallen to 63rd, good for 12th in the Big Ten - only ahead of Rutgers and Indiana.
While this is worrisome, Coach Walters took over just days before the early signing period in December and did his best to keep the roster intact and the 2023 class committed.
Now, attention shifts to the 2024 class, where Coach Walters and his new staff at Purdue will get an entire recruiting cycle to bring in their players.
So far, they have one commit for 2024, Franklin Central Cornerback, Hudauri Hines.
