Hudson Miller - Freshman (RS)

Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral High School)

Linebacker

6-0, 210 Pounds

2023 Project: Reserve at Linebacker

Hudson Miller jumped on I-65 North towards West Lafayette from Indianapolis after being the starting inside linebacker for two years at state powerhouse, Cathedral.

He was a standout for one of the best high school defenses in the state of Indiana. During his time at Cathedral, he totaled over 175 total tackles, with 85 of those tackles coming during his breakout junior campaign.

Miller had many offers to play ball at the FCS, D-2, and lower levels, but instead chose the tough route of being a walk-on at Purdue under the previous regime. He has the talent to play at Purdue, but that may come later down the road as he continues to gain strength and size.

