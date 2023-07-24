40 Days Until Purdue Football, Hudson Miller
Hudson Miller - Freshman (RS)
Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral High School)
Linebacker
6-0, 210 Pounds
2023 Project: Reserve at Linebacker
Hudson Miller jumped on I-65 North towards West Lafayette from Indianapolis after being the starting inside linebacker for two years at state powerhouse, Cathedral.
He was a standout for one of the best high school defenses in the state of Indiana. During his time at Cathedral, he totaled over 175 total tackles, with 85 of those tackles coming during his breakout junior campaign.
Miller had many offers to play ball at the FCS, D-2, and lower levels, but instead chose the tough route of being a walk-on at Purdue under the previous regime. He has the talent to play at Purdue, but that may come later down the road as he continues to gain strength and size.
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter