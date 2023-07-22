News More News
ago football Edit

42 Days Until Purdue Football, Clyde Washington

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

There is no denying, the inside linebacker group is one of the thinnest position groups on the Purdue Football Roster.

While it may be thin, there are a couple of upperclassmen that should lead the group to a successful 2023 season, one being senior, Clyde Washington


Clyde Washington - Senior

Medford, New Jersey

Inside Linebacker

6-3, 235 Pounds

2023 Projection: Contributor at Linebacker

Aside from OC Brothers, Clyde Washington has the most experience of the inside linebackers.

His numbers may not pop off the page in terms of tackles, sacks and interceptions. But, during his Purdue career, he has played in over 20 games, and with a thin, young group, that is as valuable as any total number of tackles others may have.

Washington should be a primary contributor at inside linebacker, either starting next to or rotating with lead linebacker, OC Brothers.

