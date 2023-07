Each year brings a new load of players that are trying to get to the field as walk-ons. These athletes often turn into valuable players over time, and that is hte hope for today's player.

Landon Heard - Fr.

Los Gatos, CA (Los Gatos HS)

5'11", 175 pounds

Defensive Back

2023 Projection: Likely Redshirt

Heard is very much a newcomer to the program. He officially announced his commitment in March of 2023 as a walk-on, well after signing day. He still comes to Purdue as an accomplished high school player. He had 77 tackles with 5 INT’s as a senior last season. Here is what his local paper had to say about him when he played in a local All-Star game: