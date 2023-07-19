Devin Mockobee and Julio Macias both will wear number 45 for the Boilermakers this fall. Mockobee, a star player for the Boilers won't need much of an introduction, but Julio Macias, a walk-on kicker may be little known, but has a bright future in West Lafayette.

With only 45 days left until Purdue Football returns, we get another two-for-one on the countdown today.

An introduction is not needed for who is arguably Purdue's best football player. Mockobee took Boilermaker Nation by storm last year after an injury to returning starter, King Doerue.

He would run, juke, hurdle, and score his way into the Purdue record books, breaking the freshman rushing record at Purdue and was just shy of 1,000 yards rushing - something that is not seen too often in West Lafayette.

In the opening contest of the season against Indiana State, Devin had 13 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. Most thought, hey it's Indiana State, who cares.

But, the coaches saw more and as injuries accrued in the backfield, it would be Mockobee who they would turn to, who then would become the team's bellcow running back against Minnesota.

Against a sinking boat, Mockobee would carry the ball 11 times for 112 yards and score a touchdown, helping Purdue win on the road. After that game, there was no looking back, the staff found the perfect back for their system.

In the new offense under Graham Harrell, Mockobee may not break 1,000 yards rushing on the ground, but he will catch plenty of passes. The Air Raid System has an emphasis on pass-catching backs.

He showed that ability last season as well, catching 32 passes for 274 yards. The Mock Train is in full force in West Lafayette and fans are expecting another great season for the former walk-on.